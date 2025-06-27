Belly dancing on the menu at Chesterfield restaurant
Situated at 135 Derby Road, Chesterfield, Oz Antep has grown in popularity for its authentic Turkish and Mediterranean food, stylish interior, and dining atmosphere.
But tonight it’s not just the food that will be drawing crowds. The restaurant is welcoming back a professional belly dancer, who has previously performed to a packed room with great success. Known for her expressive movement, traditional costuming, and interactive style, she creates an atmosphere that’s both captivating and inclusive. Guests are often seen clapping along, recording snippets of the performance, and in many cases, even joining in on the dance floor.
This isn’t just a meal with background entertainment — it’s an immersive evening experience that brings people together. Whether it’s couples on a date night, friends looking for something different, or families enjoying a weekend treat, the Belly Dancing Night offers something memorable for everyone.
With more than 30 guests already confirmed, Oz Antep is still accepting bookings for this exciting night. The evening begins around 7:00 PM, with the performance starting shortly after guests are seated and service begins.
To book a table, call 01246 275000.
