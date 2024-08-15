Beach party fun for families in landlocked north Derbyshire pub on August bank holiday Monday
and live on Freeview channel 276
But for people in landlocked Derbyshire that can mean a lengthy journey and the risk of traffic jams to limit your time at the beach.
If your little ones are yearning for the seaside and you don’t want to travel far, head over to the Red Lion at Brimington on bank holiday Monday, August 26.
A family beach theme party with real sand beach, seaside food, water games, disco, bouncy castle, stilt walkers, coconut shy and face painting runs from 2pm until 8pm. The event is organised by 1st Brimington Brownies.
*Over at Renishaw, the Sitwell Arms Hotel offers three days of family fun from August 24 to 26, starting at noon. There’s an opportunity for little ones to meet Peppa Pig between 1pm and 2pm and burn off energy on a bouncy castle. Kids eat free as there’s a complimentary children’s meal with every adult main course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.