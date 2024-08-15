Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Long weekends mean many families will be heading off to the coast for sun, sea and sand.

But for people in landlocked Derbyshire that can mean a lengthy journey and the risk of traffic jams to limit your time at the beach.

If your little ones are yearning for the seaside and you don’t want to travel far, head over to the Red Lion at Brimington on bank holiday Monday, August 26.

A family beach theme party with real sand beach, seaside food, water games, disco, bouncy castle, stilt walkers, coconut shy and face painting runs from 2pm until 8pm. The event is organised by 1st Brimington Brownies.

Family theme beach party brings the fun of the seaside to Brimington (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

*Over at Renishaw, the Sitwell Arms Hotel offers three days of family fun from August 24 to 26, starting at noon. There’s an opportunity for little ones to meet Peppa Pig between 1pm and 2pm and burn off energy on a bouncy castle. Kids eat free as there’s a complimentary children’s meal with every adult main course.