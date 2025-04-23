Watch St George's battle with the dragon in Derby Market Place on April 26, 2025.

Dragons, knights and medieval games will offer a feast of family fun to celebrate St George’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby city centre will host the annual festivities featuring live performances, engaging workshops and creative crafts on Saturday, April 26.

The event kicks off at 12noon in the Market Place, as St George and The Mayor of Derby officially launch the celebrations. Don’t miss The Lost Boys spectacular, tongue-in-cheek re-enactment of St George’s battle with the dragon. Afterwards, enjoy AVP Theatre’s enchanting puppet show retelling of the legend of St George and the Dragon as a family-friendly fairytale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train as a knight with hands-on workshops led by The Lost Boys and Team Falchion, learning chivalry and sword skills. Team Falchion will also showcase medieval armour and combat, and host medieval games and blanket weaving. Keep an eye out for roaming dragons throughout the afternoon! The fun will conclude with a second showing of AVP theatre’s puppet show.

Make sure you also explore St Peter’s Cross and discover Scraggy Moo’s environmentally-friendly family crafts, where you can create dragons and flags, in partnership with St Peter’s Quarter BID.

Councillor Nadine Peatfield, Derby City Council’s cabinet member for city centre, regeneration, culture and yourism, said: “Derby continues its tradition of celebrating St. George's Day with a whole host of family activities, bringing the story to life for everyone. We're thrilled to have such a vibrant blend of groups and performers, making this event truly special. Come along and enjoy the fun!”

The main St George’s Day celebrations programme will run from 12 noon until 2pm. Visit the Derby LIVE website for more information and timings.