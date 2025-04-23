Battle dragons and train as a knight at free family celebration of St George's Day in Derby
Derby city centre will host the annual festivities featuring live performances, engaging workshops and creative crafts on Saturday, April 26.
The event kicks off at 12noon in the Market Place, as St George and The Mayor of Derby officially launch the celebrations. Don’t miss The Lost Boys spectacular, tongue-in-cheek re-enactment of St George’s battle with the dragon. Afterwards, enjoy AVP Theatre’s enchanting puppet show retelling of the legend of St George and the Dragon as a family-friendly fairytale.
Train as a knight with hands-on workshops led by The Lost Boys and Team Falchion, learning chivalry and sword skills. Team Falchion will also showcase medieval armour and combat, and host medieval games and blanket weaving. Keep an eye out for roaming dragons throughout the afternoon! The fun will conclude with a second showing of AVP theatre’s puppet show.
Make sure you also explore St Peter’s Cross and discover Scraggy Moo’s environmentally-friendly family crafts, where you can create dragons and flags, in partnership with St Peter’s Quarter BID.
Councillor Nadine Peatfield, Derby City Council’s cabinet member for city centre, regeneration, culture and yourism, said: “Derby continues its tradition of celebrating St. George's Day with a whole host of family activities, bringing the story to life for everyone. We're thrilled to have such a vibrant blend of groups and performers, making this event truly special. Come along and enjoy the fun!”
The main St George’s Day celebrations programme will run from 12 noon until 2pm. Visit the Derby LIVE website for more information and timings.
