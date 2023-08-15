Barlow is hosting five days of activities, starting on Wednesday, August 20, with the blessing of the wells at three locations in the village and maypole dancing by local children, a flower festival in St Lawrence Church, a scarecrow trail and a funfair.

Thursday sees the return of the popular bingo and quiz nght in the carnival marquee and Friday welcomes open air cinema with a screening of Dirty Dancing.

The highlight of the week is carnival day on Saturday, August 19, when there will be a parade of floats, bands, carnival queens and fancy dress leaving Springfield Road at 1pm. Following the procession, the recreation ground will host entertainment, live music, classic car display, food and drink and much more. The big day rounds off in style with Rock the Carnival featuring live music from Atomic, the ultimate tribute to the 1980s, supported by The Natterjacks.

Sunday sees the introduction of Old Skool Sports Day to raise money for Ashgate Hospice and the return of the popular dog show along with stalls and other entertainment.

Terry Allison, chairman of Barlow Carnival, said: “We’ve been working hard for months putting together a programme of entertainment that everyone will love. Fingers crossed the sun shines and we can’t wait to bring you the best Barlow Carnival yet.”