The exhibition and sale of artworks will take place at The School room, behind Barlborough Methodist Church, on New Road, Barlborough, S43 4HZ.

The showcase will take place on Saturday June 25 and Sunday June 26 from 10am to 4pm, with free admission and wheelchair access.

A range of homemade cakes, refreshments and a tombola will also be provided.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is a previous exhibition by the art group.

Karen Wilkinson, a member of Barlborough art group, said: “We are all a little uncertain to how the exhibition will go this time, one thing is for sure - the break has given each of us space and time to create lots of new artwork, and we can promise a diverse collection.

“We appreciate that times are really hard for everyone at the moment, and are not expecting many sales.

"The real objective is to let all our regular supporters and visitors know that we are still here, and will be returning to our usual Easter Exhibition next year.”

Those interested in joining the art group can attend a free taster session and speak the some of the artists at the event.