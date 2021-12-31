Bank Holidays 2022 UK: do we get an extra day off this year in England and Wales?

This year, we will enjoy nine bank holidays.

Britain simply isn’t a country that likes to give its citizens a “day off”. Aside from Christmas, we, as a country, get very few opportunities to unwind and relax. That’s why Bank Holidays are so coveted and create so much excitement – we’re not used to having all this free time!

However, this year, we can all rejoice – there will be extra bank holiday for us all to enjoy. This is because of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates her seventieth anniversary since her ascension to the throne on February 6th, 1952. Elizabeth II is England’s longest reigning monarch in history and one of the longest reigning in the entire world.

The first Bank Holiday of 2022 will take place on January 3rd, as a substitute for New Year’s Day (because it will fall on a Saturday). So, we’ll be able to enjoy a long weekend to start off 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to the additional Bank Holiday of this year, people of England and Wales will this year get to experience nine Bank Holidays. Here’s a list of the nine days that they’re set to fall on, including the extra one on January 3rd.

April 15th – Good Friday

April 18th – Easter Monday

May 2nd – Early May Bank Holiday

June 2nd – Spring Bank Holiday

June 3rd – Platinum Jubilee

August 29th – Summer Bank Holiday

December 26th – Boxing Day