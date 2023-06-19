The popular concert is returning again on June 28, at 7.30pm to 9.30 pm, during Bakewell carnival week,. There will be four local bands – Bakewell, Cressbrook, Tideswell and Youlgrave. Everyone is invited to bring their own chairs and picnics and enjoy the midsummer fun.The Club is raising funds and awareness for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND), Leeds, in memory of Professor Mike Fowler who started these concerts - and also to support Dr Louise Jordan, formerly Baslow Surgery and founder of Helen’s Trust.Donations can be made direct through Rotary Bakewell Charity account – via https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/page.php?PgID=908843&ClubID=1286Rotary Bakewell member Rita Hickin joined the teatime meeting on 31st May at the Rutland Arms to tell us about her invitation and visit to King Charles’ Buckingham Palace tea party on 3rd May just before the Coronation. She was invited for her work with The Scout Association for over 40 years. A most entertaining presentation and a great honour for Rita. She is also a volunteer with the National Trust and for many years the lead supporter of RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Award) held in Buxton twice a year.Rotary Bakewell held their meeting on Wednesday 14th June at Carsington Sailing Club – and an opportunity to enjoy the glorious views and the great summer weather. Wednesday is the regular Sailability session for disabled users using their trained instructors with the three specially designed boats supplied by Bakewell Rotary in previous years, and an opportunity for us to see this in action.