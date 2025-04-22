Former Derby County FC poet in residence Jamie Thrasivoulou, left, and BAFTA-nominated comedy writer Lee Stuart Evans will talk about their work on Saturday, April 26 during the three-day Wirksworth Book Festival.

Book lovers will be in seventh heaven when a Derbyshire town launches it annual festival with a range of national and local authors speaking in various venues.

Wirksworth Book Festival features two notable Derbyshire writers – BAFTA nominated comedy writer Lee Stuart Evans, who television comedian Harry Hill described as “my favourite funny writer”, and ex-Derby County FC poet in residence Jamie Thrasivoulou.

Author talks are free at the festival which opens its seventh edition on Friday, April 25 in Wirksworth Library. Children’s author Wendy Garvey will host story time in the morning while Janet Tennant talks about her biography of the refugee countess, Marion Stein, in the afternoon.

On Saturday, April 26, there will be author talks and book signings with a cafe at The Wellspring Centre. Historian Stephen Bailey, children’s author Bill Bevan historical fiction author Shirley Mann, crime writers Jane Bettany, Sophie Draper and Mark Eklid, and comedy writer Lee Stuart Evans feature among the line-up.

The Feather Star hosts two sessions on the Saturday afternoon. First is a workshop on getting children reading and the second is the launch of Feral, Jamie Thrasivoulou’s new poetry compilation. Jamie will host an open mic poetry slam afterwards.

There is a game-based creative writing session in the library on Saturday morning. The book and vintage fair runs all day.

Scarthin Books of Cromford are setting the questions for the Great Wirksworth Book Quiz on Saturday, 7pm at the Memorial Centre. Sure to test your knowledge on all types of books and authors, this fun challenge is raising funds for Aquabox, which provides safe drinking water to crisis zones around the world, and the Book Festival. Entry is £20 for a team of four, register at Marsden’s Gifts of Wirksworth.

Kirk Ireton Light Programme round off the festival with their reading of Alice in Wonderland in the Haarlem Gallery, Red Lion, on Sunday, April 27 at 7.30pm. This is a fundraiser for the British Red Cross. Tickets are £6 and £10. Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/wirksworthbookfestival.