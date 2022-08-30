Autumn Footprints festival offers 34 free guided walks in Derbyshire over 16 days

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Autumn Footprints Amber Valley & Erewash Walking Festival offers 34 guided walks over 16 days.

The annual Autumn Footprints Amber Valley & Erewash Walking Festival features 16 days of walks, from Saturday, September 10 to Sunday, September 25.

Set in the heart of picturesque Derbyshire, this walking festival offers a range of 34 guided free rambles.

The event has previously proved to be very popular with both inexperienced and experienced walkers.

Autumn Footprints offers a varied programme of walking activities, from gentle family rambles, to more strenuous hill walks

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walks, led by volunteers and staff from more than 20 organisations, will take place in Amber Valley and Erewash - two areas which are well known for their natural beauty, superb scenery, industrial heritage and attractive towns and villages.

Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre will host the first walk of the festival on September 10. This is a circular three-mile walk at 10.30am which looks at the history and wildlife of the park.

Walking Festival co-ordinator Marion Farrell, from environmental organisation, Groundwork, said: “Walking is a wonderful way to make new friends, learn more about the area and get fitter.

“All the walks are free and are led by volunteers who are keen to share their knowledge of this beautiful part of Derbyshire.”

Cranfleet Lock in Long Eaton.

The walks of varying lengths and gradients will take place in areas of local heritage and natural history interest, taking walkers alongside rivers and canals as well as through towns and villages.

Knowledgeable local people who are enthusiastic to show off their local patch will lead the walks which offer something for everyone no matter waht their interests or abilities.

Booking is advised for all walks and essential for some. To book your place for any walk, check www.autumnfootprints.co.uk or call Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre, Telephone 01629 533991.

This popular festival is jointly organised by Erewash Borough Council, Amber Valley Borough Council, Derbyshire County Council, several parish councils, community groups and Groundwork.

For further information, please contact Marion Farrell at Groundwork on 07801 122494 or visit www.autumnfootprints.co.uk