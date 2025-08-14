From Highland Games to adventure sports, battling knights to a teddy bear’s picnic, there’s plenty of activities and events to keep young and old entertained.
Here’s our pick of the best things to see and do.
1. August bank holiday weekend in Derbyshire
Peak District Highland Games at Matlock, Calow Gala near Chesterfield, Teddy Bear's Picnic at Crich. Photo: Submitted
2. Bolsover
Fearless fighters and their magnificent horses will charge at each other in a medieval joust featuring four knights on horseback at Bolsover Castle. Each knight represents a character from myth or legend – The Wyvern, The Wildman, Sir Lancelot and Jason of the Argonauts. The legendary joust runs from August 23 to 25, when the castle grounds will be open to the public from 10am until 5pm. Adult entrance fee from £17.50, child admission from £10.90, senior/student from £15.90. Book at www.english-heritage.org.uk Photo: English Heritage Trust/Chris Boulton
3. Matlock Bath
Meet 70s superstars The Wombles, represented by Great Uncle Bulgaria and Orinoco, at the Heights of Abraham this weekend. They will visit the hilltop park as part of a new Womble Mania walk-through attraction that takes visitors on a journey through the TV characters' adventures from the 1960s to modern day and their re-emergence in a digital age. See a recreation of one of the original film sets, visit the burrow, and see modern Womble art made from recycled materials. Book your tickets online to save money - £26.50 (adult), £16 (child), £79 (family) - via www.heightsofabraham.com Photo: Heights of Abraham
4. Matlock
Hall Leys Park will host the Matlock Summer Food and Drink Festival on August 23 and 24, from 10.30am to 4.30pm both days. Live music, craft stalls and children's entertainment will add to the fun. Free admission. Photo: National World