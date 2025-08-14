3 . Matlock Bath

Meet 70s superstars The Wombles, represented by Great Uncle Bulgaria and Orinoco, at the Heights of Abraham this weekend. They will visit the hilltop park as part of a new Womble Mania walk-through attraction that takes visitors on a journey through the TV characters' adventures from the 1960s to modern day and their re-emergence in a digital age. See a recreation of one of the original film sets, visit the burrow, and see modern Womble art made from recycled materials. Book your tickets online to save money - £26.50 (adult), £16 (child), £79 (family) - via www.heightsofabraham.com Photo: Heights of Abraham