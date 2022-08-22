August bank holiday: 11 places to have fun in Derbyshire over the long weekend

2. Barrow Hill

Barrow Hill Roundhouse is finally celebrating its 150th anniversary, after a two-year delay caused by the pandemic. The 150+2 Celebration Gala , running from August 26-28, is inspired by the British Railways-era Open Days which took place at the Roundhouse in the Seventies and Eighties. Visiting locomotives, train rides, children's activities and historical re-enactments of Roundhouse characters will entertain the crowds. For more details, go to www.barrowhill.org.

Photo: Submitted