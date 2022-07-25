Attractions to tickle your taste buds in The Great British Food Festival's return to Hardwick Hall

The Great British Food Festival will be held at Hardwick Hall from July 29 to 31, 2022 (photo: The Explorer)

The Great British Food Festival, running from July 29 to 31, will offer more than 75 stalls, cookery demonstrations, man vs food competitions, a bake stage and local bands.

Dan Maycock, one of the organisers said ‘We have got a great mix of local produce and best of British, coming from further afield. On the hot food front you will be able to try anything from traditional hog roast to Indian and Thai dishes, so hopefully something for all tastes!"

The Chef Demo stage hosts great local chefs and some Instagram stars cooking up their favourite dishes and sharing tips. Each day the event hosts the 'Great British Cake Off', where amateur bakers compete head to head in two baking categories.

Sandy Doherty, who appeared in series six of The Great British Bake-Off, will be headlining the bake stage. She enjoys the banter and fun that the audience brings to her demonstrations at food festivals, saying: “I’m inspired by the public and thrive on their feedback and comments.”

Demonstrating her skills is a key driver in Sandy’s mission to get the world cooking and baking and sharing their stories about food. Sandy said: “I love the opportunity to share my passion with the public, baking and cooking have a universal language. It can say, I care, it can say welcome, I’m sorry or just, I’ve made plenty.”

Chefs who will showcase their talent and share tips over the weekend include Chris Mapp, owner of award-winning The Tickled Trout at Barlow, John Appleby, head chef at the Feversham Arms Hotel in Helmsley, Eva Humphries, who is a nutritionist, Sophie Higham, a self-employed chef and social media influencer, and Cris Cohen, founder of the food business Feasted.

There’s free admission to the festival on Friday for young people under 17 years so organisers have ensured there is plenty of entertainment to keep them happy. Activities include kids’ cookery lessons, free circus skills, a mini zoo, face painters, creative crafts and children’s rides.

Live music and songs from Sunflower Dance, Jordan Drinkwater, Evve and the Lah Di Dahs will help the weekend go with a swing.