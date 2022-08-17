Attractions at Thornbridge Hall create a buzz amongst visitors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to the lovely gardens at Great Longstone, near Bakewell, can learn about bees and pollination and try some of their honey on the afternoon of Friday, August 19.

Discover a great and fun way to plant wildflowers by creating a bee bomb. Or how about making a beeswax candle or two under the expert guidance of Beesafe Supplies?

The fun runs from 1.30pm to 4pm and is free with garden entry admission.

Garden tickets on the day cost £7 (adult), £3 (child) and £18 (family, two adults and two children 3-16 years). Under threes get free admission. You can save 20 percent on ticket prices by booking online at www.thornbridgehall.co.uk

Thornbridge Estate will be hosting a mindfulness evening on Friday, August 26, from 5.30pm to 9pm.

A Journey Through The Senses includes a sensory walk through the gardens of Thornbridge and food handmade by the Thornbridge chefs from ingredients plucked from the estate.

On arrival, guests will be greeted with a glass of fizz or a smoothie and introduced to mindfulness coach Paulo Karat who will be their guide for the evening.