Artwork installation featuring NASA images will give Derby Cathedral visitors an astronaut's view of Earth

The Gaia artwork will be installed in the nave at Derby Cathedral.

Renowned UK artist Luke Jerram’s creation Gaia is seven metres in diameter and will slowly revolve above the nave in the cathedral.

Visitors will have an astronaut’s view of the planet in its entirety as it turns, accompanied by a surround-sound composition by BAFTA award- winning composer Dan Jones.

Gaia will be unveiled to the public on September 22 and will remain in place until October 16, 2022.

During the Gaia installation, a variety of events have been organised.

Mindfulness sessions will be led by teacher Pam Sidhu in the cathedral on September 26 and October 10 from 7pm to 8pm. Tickets cost £10 and are available to book at www.deda.uk.com/whats-on/mindfulness-under-gaia

Join an Urban Ramble, identifying flora and fauna and learning about plans for nature-based regeneration in the city. The walk on Friday, September 30, from 11am to 12.30am starts and finishes at the cathedral. The event is free but booking is essential as spaces are limited: https://derbycathedral.org/events/events/urban-ramble/

A fun and insightful talk focusing on the benefits of music to wellbeing and featuring the University of Derby choir will be held in the cathedral on October 3, from 7pm to 8pm. Tickets £7. Booking is essential at https://derbycathedral.org/events/events/music-and-wellbeing/

Writers from novices to novelists are invited to capture their thoughts and ideas through creative writing, inspire by Gaia, at the cathedral on October 4, from 10am to 11am. The event is free to attend, with a suggested donation of £5. Booking is essential at https://derbycathedral.org/events/events/gaia-creative-writing/

Flowga teacher Matilda Rowland will lead a fusion exercise combining yoga, pilates and movement to stretch and strengthen. No previous experience of yoga or pilates is necessary and mats are available if you don’t have your own. The Flowga session will be held in the cathedral on October 5 from 7pm to 8pm. Tickets cost £10 or £6 (concessions) and can be booked online at www.deda.uk.com/class/flowga

Autumn lunchtime recitals will be held in the cathedral on October 7 and 14 from 1pm to 1.45pm. These free performances will be under the Gaia artwork. Booking is not required but a retiring collection goes towards funding music at Derby Cathedral.

Derby Poetry Festival at Gaia in the cathedral on October 12, from 7pm to 8pm, is free to join and will include Earth-themed readings by local poets. There will be an opportunity for participants to take to the mic to read their favourite poem or one they have written. No booking required.

Find out more about the artist of Gaia when Luke Jerram speaks about his work, inspirations and methodology to Professor Keith McLay, provost – learning and teaching at the University of Derby. This is a free online event with a suggested donation of £5. Booking is essential as a link will be provided prior to the event to those who sign up: https://derbycathedral.org/events/events/meet-the-gaia-artist/

A discussion reflecting on the issues that Gaia presents, particularly considering the first-hand reality of seeing Earth in space as a tiny fragile ball of life ‘hanging in the void’ will be held in the cathedral on October 14, from 2pm to 3pm. The informal event will be chaired by Dr Rhiannon Jones, associate professor (civic) at the University of Derby, where people can listen or participate in the discussion.

The Very Rev Dr Peter Robinson, Dean of Derby, said: “Once the ‘Gaia’ artwork is in place and the excitement of Derby Festé weekend is over, we wanted to organise an events programme that would enable visitors to further reflect on the magnificence of the artwork itself and the issues that it presents.

“The events programme organised under the Peace Doves earlier this year was very popular with visitors and I am sure that these will be equally well attended.”