Artists' wildlife trail makes its mark at Bolsover Castle's Festival of Arts

Experience wildlife in a whole new way at Bolsover Castle this bank holiday Monday.
By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd May 2024, 05:30 BST

Follow the wildlife trail at Bolsover Castle on May 6 and uncover the creations of Oracles artists as part f the castle's Festival of Arts.

Oracles artists have made insects, birds and mammals and inviting visitors to find the creations in the grounds and castle buildings on May 6 from 10am to 5pm. The wildlife trail will be part of the Festival of Arts showcasing north Derbyshire creatives at the castle which has been organised by English Heritage.

Derbyshire based visual artist Sylvia Causer said: “We want people to come along. There are some great surprises we have planned for participants including a hidden giant bird’s nest with eggs from a giant bird, Queen bee and her workers, and a cheeky bunch of friendly mice watched over by the castle cat, as well as a series of rabbits, fish and other surprises. People can join in the fun and see what the artists have been making for the wildlife trial as they follow the trail to find the birds, bees, and other mammals.”

Entry to the castle on May 6 will be free for residents of Bolsover District (proof of residency essential) and English Heritage members. Admission for other visitors is £16 (adult), £9.50 (child), £14 (concession). Go to www.english-heritage.org.uk

