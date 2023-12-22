Oracles, an art group whose members are also drawn from Yorkshire, launches its Christmas Table display at the castle on December 23. The exhibition will then run from December 26 to January 2, from 10am to 4pm.

Chesterfield artist Syvia Causer said: ”Following the success of our last exhibition, Bolsover Castle invited our group Oracles to participate in their Victorian Christmas decorations. We’ve based our work around two themes of Pandora’s Box and Victorian Christmas Decorations.

“In the story of Pandora’s Box, as a gift, Zeus gave Pandora a box, which she was told never to open. However, as soon as he was out of sight, she took off the lid and out swarmed all the troubles of the world, never to be recaptured. Only Hope was left in the box, stuck under the lid. Anything that looks ordinary but may produce unpredictable harmful results can thus be called a Pandora’s Box.”