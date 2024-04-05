Artisan markets return to Bolsover town centre
The markets are held on the first Saturday of every month from April to October with a festive Christmas market in December.
Launched in 2022 with less than a dozen stalls, the artisan market has rapidly evolved into a thriving community event boasting a full capacity of 50 traders at each gathering.
The market showcases a selection of high-quality makers, independent traders and small businesses, becoming a hub for exceptional products and handmade treasures ranging from exquisite paintings to bespoke jewellery. Culinary delights and entertainment enhance the experience.
Old Bolsover Town Council has made significant investments in the project with the primary objective to bring people back to the town centre, promoting local commerce, and providing vital support to small businesses.
Cllr Paul Goodwin, the Mayor at Old Bolsover Town Council, said: “Our mission is to cultivate a vibrant local economy and the Artisan Market has proven a driving force in achieving this objective. We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support from our community and look forward to the market’s continued growth and success.”
For more information about Bolsover’s Artisan Market, go to www.visitbolsover.co.uk/news/artisan-market-back-for-24/