Artisan food, craft workshop and live music light up Derbyshire town
Families were able to stock up on gifts and treats for Mother’s Day at an artisan and craft market in Bolsover.
The event, organised by Junction Arts, featured a variety of stalls, an art workshop in the library, stilt walking and circus skills workshops around the cenotaph, storytelling walks by Adverse Camber.
Ashover Brass Band, Pantasy Steel Drum Band and the Highly Strung Quartet played music during the four-hour market on Saturday.
One of the traders, Dave Elsom of Sombrero printmaking said: “Junction Arts did a brilliant job with the event. It’s the first time I’ve actually exceeded my target for sales at an event like this. The people of Bolsover were ace!”
Tricia Clough who took part in the art session, led by Danny Callaghan in the library, said: “So many people will feel uplifted like I did after taking part in the workshop, Isn’t it wonderful what art can give to everyone?”
