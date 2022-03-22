Artisan food, craft workshop and live music light up Derbyshire town

The event, organised by Junction Arts, featured a variety of stalls, an art workshop in the library, stilt walking and circus skills workshops around the cenotaph, storytelling walks by Adverse Camber.

Ashover Brass Band, Pantasy Steel Drum Band and the Highly Strung Quartet played music during the four-hour market on Saturday.

One of the traders, Dave Elsom of Sombrero printmaking said: “Junction Arts did a brilliant job with the event. It’s the first time I’ve actually exceeded my target for sales at an event like this. The people of Bolsover were ace!”

Eliza Brysz with springtime daffodils in Bolsover on Saturday.

Tricia Clough who took part in the art session, led by Danny Callaghan in the library, said: “So many people will feel uplifted like I did after taking part in the workshop, Isn’t it wonderful what art can give to everyone?”

Jo Maguire and Lauren Hopkins on the Happy Roots Farm stall