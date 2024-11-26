Artisan and producers market will take place at Dronfield's historic Hall Barn and at the Peel Centre on November 29 and 30, 2024.

An artisan and producers’ market will provide a great family day out at one of Derbyshire’s premier heritage sites.

Held in the medieval gallery and beautiful grounds of Dronfield’s famous Hall Barn and at the Peel Centre on the High Street, the market on November 29 and 30 will provide locally and regionally produced food, drink and crafts.

The market will run from 4pm to 7.30pm on the Friday as part of Dronfield’s Christmas Lights switch-on and from 10am to 3pm on the Saturday.

For further details, visit www.dronfieldhallbarn.org/events.