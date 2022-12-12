News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Art exhibition in Chesterfield town centre

An exhibition in Chesterfield this month will showcase the benefits of art as therapy.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Art exhibition will be held at The Hub, Low Pavement, Chesterfield from December 12 to 15, 2022.
Art exhibition will be held at The Hub, Low Pavement, Chesterfield from December 12 to 15, 2022.

Clients of Derbyshire Voluntary Action’s Social Prescribing Service will put their work on show at The Hub in Low Pavement, New Square, from December 12 to 15. The exhibition will be open from 10am to 3pm.

The social prescribing service works to support people who are lonely, isolated or at risk of developing/living with, a long-term health condition. This art show celebrates the innovative ways community based social prescribing can transform people’s lives.

Chesterfield