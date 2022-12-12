Art exhibition in Chesterfield town centre
An exhibition in Chesterfield this month will showcase the benefits of art as therapy.
By Gay Bolton
Clients of Derbyshire Voluntary Action’s Social Prescribing Service will put their work on show at The Hub in Low Pavement, New Square, from December 12 to 15. The exhibition will be open from 10am to 3pm.
The social prescribing service works to support people who are lonely, isolated or at risk of developing/living with, a long-term health condition. This art show celebrates the innovative ways community based social prescribing can transform people’s lives.