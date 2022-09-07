News you can trust since 1855
Applications open for young people's BFI Film Academy course in Derbyshire

Young people living in Derbyshire are being given a golden opportunity to learn how to make a career in the film industry.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 5:30 am
Young people can learn about working in the film industry during a course at QUAD Derby this autumn (photo: Krakenimages/stock adobe)
The BFI Film Academy course is a chance to gain invaluable experience working alongside industry professionals, including hands-on filmmaking experience to develop practical knowledge and skills.

Students will work towards a Silver Arts Award at QUAD Derby and they will also be offered exclusive opportunities, advice and professional development on completion of the 14-week course.

The course runs on Saturdays (10am to 4:30pm), from October 8, excluding Christmas holidays.

No qualifications required, and there is support for educational or disability needs.

    Students on further education courses or sixth form are eligible to apply for the course, but those studying at university are not able to apply. There are Bursaries available for fees, travel and childcare. To find out more, contact [email protected]

    Course fees are £25, and applications close on Saturday, September 24, 2022. 24th September at

    5pm. To apply, go to https://form.jotform.com/222073533806351

    For further information about the BFI Film Academy, visit www.derbyquad.co.uk/FilmAcademy22

