Antiques in the streets will draw visitors to Derbyshire town
Wirksworth Antiques in the street on April 7 will offer more than 50 stalls around the town and an indoor market too.
There will be the opportunity to haggle with dealers from all over Derbyshire and beyond or just pick up bargains from locals who are having a clear out.
Meander through the beautiful town and check out its unusual independent shops, galleries, cafes, restaurants and award-winning pubs.
Wirksworth Antiques in the street will be open from 9am until 4pm. Small indoor stalls cost £25 each, large outdoor stalls are £35 each and insurance is a must. To book a stall, email: [email protected]
This event is organised by Wirksworth traders community event organisation CIC supported by Wirksworth Town Council. For updates, visit the Wirksworth Antiques in the streets page on Facebook or Wirksworth Antiques on the Street on Instagram