Annual food festival in Derbyshire village will welcome back visitors

A Mediterranean food stall at Tideswell Food Festival 2021 (photo: Bernard O’Sullivan, insideoutphoto.co.uk)

The 11th annual Food Festival will be held in Tideswell on Saturday, May 7, from 10am to 4pm.

The event will see the streets of the historic village lined with local food and art and there will be live music and entertainment throughout the day.

Entry and parking is free.

Caribbean Fusion chef cooks chicken at last year's food festival (photo: Bernard O’Sullivan, insideoutphoto.co.uk)

Julia Fell, who is on the organising committee, said: “We are delighted to announce Tideswell’s famed food festival is returning to its traditional place in the Peak District’s calendar. In spite of a challenging couple of years, the festival has retained its vibrancy and charm. We anticipate this year’s being back to its best. We look forward to welcoming traders and visitors back to Tideswell, to taste the fabulous local food and entertainment."

Tideswell food festival began in 2011 as a celebration of the range and quality of local food on offer in the Peak District.

The festival has grown year on year as its popularity has increased. Now the event includes an artisan makers’ market in the stunning Cathedral of the Peak, with work from local artists and craftspeople on sale. Live music and dance also entertains visitors.

Local traders including pubs and cafes, an organic butcher, a bakery, wool shop and dyeing studio, and second-hand bookshop, throw open their doors.

Julia added: “The festival is a labour of love by many Tideswell volunteers. It’s intended as an enjoyable way to showcase our fantastic village, and to support local businesses - which is more important than ever after a tough two years. This is a real community event with surplus funds supporting local projects. It’s a whole day of activity suitable for everyone, and our volunteer marshals look forward to welcoming people from far and wide; they will be on hand throughout the day.”

Visitors are requested to be mindful of distancing and being Covid-19 savvy.

The organising team is putting emphasis on reducing the carbon footprint of the event. Traders are requested to use recyclable and compostable containers and keep waste to a minimum.