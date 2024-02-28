Amazing auction items available at the BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A key focal point of the event’s fundraising activities is a live auction sponsored by PriceLinsey. Attending guests will have the opportunity to bid on a range of items generously donated by local companies.

Items to be included in this year’s BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024 Auction sponsored by PriceLinsey include a North Yorkshire half day driving experience for two courtesy of Land Rover Chesterfield, an Ipad donated by PriceLinsey, a signed Chesterfield FC shirt, a four ball at Chesterfield Golf Club, a state-of-the-art IP CCTV kit with 4 cameras donated by System Q, a doggy hamper and field of freedom vouchers courtesy of Rose Cottage Doggy Hotel and Daycare, a car gift package inclusive of a service and full car valet donated by Arnold Clark Chesterfield, a Brampton Brewery tour for six, a Chatsworth House and Gardens family ticket for five, an Eden Spa gift package, pairs of matchday tickets to attend home game fixtures at Chesterfield FC, Derby County FC, Sheffield Utd FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC, and lots, lots more!

Mark Cass, Business Development and Marketing Manager for BrightLife commented “We’re incredibly grateful to PriceLinsey for sponsoring the auction and the various local businesses who’ve generously donated items as lots for the live bidding. The auction is an incredibly popular part of the evening’s activities and helps to raise much needed funds for the charity.”

Any individuals wanting to buy tickets to attend or companies wishing to sponsor, can still do so, but must contact the charity this week before the ticket and sponsorship sales window closes.

BrightLife is a local charity dedicated to preventing loneliness and isolation occurring amongst older people living in Chesterfield, Bolsover, and North East Derbyshire.

To donate items for inclusion in the auction, buy tickets to attend, or any companies wishing to sponsor the BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards 2024, please contact Mark Cass, Business Development and Marketing Manager at: [email protected]