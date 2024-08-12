All aboard the Big Red Bus at Matlock Bath theme park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ever wondered what it would be like to stay overnight on a big red bus?

Well now is your chance as Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire has a quirky new accommodation option for those who want to find out!

The popular theme park, which has been a key tourist spot in Matlock Bath for the last 46 years, now has the eye-catching London-style red bus providing a quirky option for families who fancy an overnight stay.

Gulliver’s Toon Town Tour Bus – a double decker Big Red Bus – is a converted, self-contained, vintage bus that sleeps two adults and two children. But don’t hang about booking as the bus will travel between Gulliver’s four UK resorts so visitors are being urged to get their stay sorted before it makes its next stop!

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We love our Big Red Bus which is a really quirky addition for us and could be spotted from across the hillside! It provides vintage charm and comfortable accommodation for a family of four but it won’t be here long so make sure you get booked before it takes its next tour to one of our other Gulliver’s parks! So far it has proved to be really popular and we’re getting some great feedback from our guests.

“As well as the bus, this year we have the revamped Safari Kingdom area which is fantastic for our young adventurers providing a new and fun play space for all as well as the brand new Upside Down House attraction which defies gravity and has to be seen to be believed!

“It’s great to continue to invest back into the park and at the same time give our young visitors and their families even more to enjoy whether they be day visitors or having a short break with us.”

To find out more about Gulliver’s Kingdom, visit: www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk/