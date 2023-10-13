News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

All aboard Santa Special Cruises on Chesterfield Canal

Santa will be welcoming families aboard tripboats when he charts a course down Chesterfield canal.
By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST
Join a Santa Special Cruise down Chesterfield Canal.Join a Santa Special Cruise down Chesterfield Canal.
Join a Santa Special Cruise down Chesterfield Canal.

The popular festive visitor will be on board vessels sailing from Tapton Lock in Chesterfield, Hollingwood Hub at Hollingwood, Shireoaks Top Lock and the Chequers Inn at Ranby.

Santa Special Cruises from Tapton Lock start on November 25 and run on selected days until December 23. Sailings from Hollingwood Hub on various days from December 2 until December 17. Cruises from Shireoaks Top Lock and from the Chequers Inn at Ranby operate on selected days from December 2 to 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These cruises will offer a gift for every child, mince pie and drink for every adult in return for £10 per passenger. To book tickets, go to https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk/santa-specials-2023

Chesterfield Canal Trust, a charitable company run by volunteers, is striving to restore less than nine miles of canal in time for 2027 which will be the 250th anniversary of the opening of the waterway.

Related topics:Chesterfield