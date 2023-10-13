Join a Santa Special Cruise down Chesterfield Canal.

The popular festive visitor will be on board vessels sailing from Tapton Lock in Chesterfield, Hollingwood Hub at Hollingwood, Shireoaks Top Lock and the Chequers Inn at Ranby.

Santa Special Cruises from Tapton Lock start on November 25 and run on selected days until December 23. Sailings from Hollingwood Hub on various days from December 2 until December 17. Cruises from Shireoaks Top Lock and from the Chequers Inn at Ranby operate on selected days from December 2 to 23.

These cruises will offer a gift for every child, mince pie and drink for every adult in return for £10 per passenger. To book tickets, go to https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk/santa-specials-2023

