All aboard for Rail Ale festival of beers and bands at Barrow Hill Roundhouse
The popular Rail Ale festival returns to Barrow Hill Roundhouse on May 16 for three days of merry-making.
There will be a great range of ciders and craft beers, an impressive line-up of gins and a sprinkling of sparkle with the Prosecco and Wine bar.
AC/DC UK get the party started when they headline Rail Ale Rock Night on the Thursday. Their show features six firing cannons, an inflatable Rosie a Hells Bell and a wall of Marshall stacks.
Blazing brass, driving rhythm and soaring vocals come to Rail Ale on the Friday night, courtesy of Soul Battalion who hail from Sheffield.
Eighties music lovers are catered for on Saturday evening when Calling Planet Earth will showcase the best of the New Romantic era with songs by Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Ultravox, Tears for Fears, Human League and many more.
Between 12noon and 5pm on Friday and Saturday, the popular Rail Ale train will be running for everyone to enjoy a trip on, beer or gin in hand, through the Roundhouse yard and up and down the Springwell Branch Line.
A bus service will operate between Chesterfield railway station and the Roundhouse on all three days of the festival.
For tickets to Rail Ale, go to www.seetickets.com/tour/rail-ale-2024
The Rail Ale festival draws thousands of visitors to the Roundhouse where it has been hosted annually for more than two decades.
