Adventurous author Levison Wood shares explorations from his best-selling books in Derbyshire show

Levison Wood will be talking about his explorations in a show at Buxton Opera House on September 26, 2021.

Levison will be visiting the Opera House on September 26, 2021, for a two-hour show in which he will share his learnings from a lifetime of travel, from his Army career and the frontlines of Afghanistan to his photo-journalism assignments in the Congo and Nepal.

In his latest book, The Art of Exploration: Lessons in Curiosity, Leadership and Getting Things Done, Levison, who has walked the Nile, the Himalayas and the Americas, discusses his lessons from a life on the road, explains how he and other explorers face up to life’s challenges, often in extraordinary circumstances and demonstrate resilience in the face of overwhelming odds. He shares examples of pioneers in many fields, using their work to show how we can all develop our own explorer mindset and how these lessons can be applied in daily life.

Levison has worked and travelled in more than 100 countries, has written nine best-selling books and produced six critically acclaimed documentaries. He is a Major in the British Army, having served in the Parachute Regiment for 13 years.

Tickets cost £29.50 for Levison Wood – The Art of Exploration. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk