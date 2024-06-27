Action-packed summer of fun awaits families at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’re looking for exciting ways to entertain the children this summer, Gulliver’s Kingdom has just the ticket for you!

The Derbyshire theme park has lined up some fantastic, fun-filled activities and events for families over the coming weeks.

Throughout the summer there will be daily appearances by the characters Lampo and Milady from the hit children’s TV show 44 Cats.

And the park in Matlock Bath has two brand new attractions – the Upside Down House, and a revamped Safari Kingdom play area.

The Upside Down House, which is proving incredibly popular with visitors, is an interactive photo attraction for children and adults of all ages that allows visitors to touch anything within their reach, offering a unique photo experience that defies gravity!

Located in the park’s magical Fairy Kingdom area, the Upside Down House allows visitors to capture memorable – and surreal! – photos and videos that they can flip upside down and share with family and friends on social media.

The new and improved play area in Safari Kingdom includes a wooden adventure trail for youngsters to explore, and a host of slides and spaces to climb over and scramble through, and provides a new home for the hugely popular Flying Bikes ride.

With more than 30 rides, attractions, shows and activities, including animatronic dinosaurs, the Drop Tower, The Pirate Ship, and Riggers Revenge zip line, there is plenty to keep the little ones entertained!

On Saturday, August 31st, Gully and Gilly Mouse and the gang will host a Summer Sparks Spectacular, when families can enjoy extra ride time with extended opening hours (10.30am-8.30pm) – all rounded off by a jaw-dropping fireworks display!

Day tickets to Gulliver’s Kingdom start at just £16 per person (on selected dates), and if you book early, you can save more money – with the best option being to book online at least two days in advance.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “As a family resort, we are conscious of the cost of living, particularly over the last year or so, and providing value for money has always been part of our ethos, and that’s why we have kept our ticket prices at Gulliver’s Kingdom the same as they were 10 years ago.

“With children eagerly looking forward to the school holidays, summer is always really busy at the park, and we can’t wait to welcome lots of adventurers, young and old, to experience the excitement of Gulliver’s Kingdom!”

Families looking to turn their visit to Gulliver’s into a memorable weekend stay have a range of accommodation options available in its Explorers Retreat, including Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms, Princess or Wizard Suites and The Willows, a new modern accommodation offering inspired by Kenneth Grahame’s classic novel, Wind in the Willows.

Gulliver’s Kingdom was the first theme park resort in the Gulliver’s family to open in 1978. Today it has more than 30 rides, attractions, shows and activities, including animatronic dinosaurs, the Drop Tower, The Pirate Ship, and Riggers Revenge zip line.