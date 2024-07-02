A new game-changing project for Bolsover

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Junction Arts is launching a new digital programme for Bolsover this summer, which aims to develop digital skills and creativity in the town!

The project is called Gamechanger and is in partnership with the Freedom charity, it will include 11 community sessions to help participants build their digital confidence, reduce social isolation and improve employability. Participants in the projects will learn about and try their hand at podcasting, video production, animation, design, and digital online software.

As well as learning new skills, those taking part in the programme will also see their digital work become part of Junction Art’s light show, Bright Winter Nights at Bolsover Castle in November.

The project content will be based around the question ‘How did you grow up using this space?’ Exploring local issues such as flooding, lack of green space, and environmental concerns, to find positive solutions to the problems.

Junction Arts Project Manager Kylie North said: “We’re excited to launch our new project Gamechanger, which will bring important digital skills to Bolsover, but it will also be a space for people to get creative, interact with the community and ultimately, be part of our amazing immersive light show, Bright Winter Nights!

“Participants will explore everything from podcasting to AI, developing their skills and improving their employability in the modern world. The project will culminate in their work being projected onto the walls of Bolsover Castle – giving everyone involved a sense of achievement and lasting confidence to achieve their next goal.”

Mark North from Freedom said: “Freedom is thrilled to partner with Junction Arts again with this exciting new project. Game Changer is about more than just acquiring new skills, it’s about fostering self-confidence, encouraging social connections, and creating positivity that will help individuals now and in the future.”

The workshops will take place on the 12th, 19th & 16th of July, 9th & 16th of August, 13th & 20th of September, 11th & 18th of October and 15th & 22nd of November at Bolsover Library between 9.30am – 11.30am. Those interested in taking part should email: [email protected], call: 01246 209 219 or send a message via WhatsApp: 07821655705.

Free childcare will be provided at the sessions taking place during the summer holidays (26th of July, 9th and 16th August) for parents with children aged 4-12 years.