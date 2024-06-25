A Day Well Spent: Rail Show Derby
Rolling Stock Networking (RSN), the UK’s leading rolling stock and depot supply-chain event, will return to the Derby Arena on Thursday 4 July).
Combining a busy exhibition – With a conference, a meet-the-buyer session, a ‘Trailblazers’ event for younger rail colleagues and advice on exporting from the Department for Business and Trade, attracts visitors from all over the country to Derby for the one-day show, which is valued by exhibitors and visitors alike.
RSN 2024 - 4 July
