Santa Claus will be spreading Christmas cheer when he meets families in all sorts of locations around Derbyshire.
The much-loved seasonal visitor will be sailing on canal boats, telling stories in a castle, exploring a cave and riding on stream trains in the run-up to his biggest night of the year on Christmas Eve.
1. Meet Santa!
2. Bolsover
Listen to seasonal stories with Father Christmas at Bolsover Castle on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December. There will be group storytelling sessions and a small gift for each child. On December 17 and December 23 at 9am, there will be a low-key, calm and relaxed session with Santa for neurodivergent and disabled people. The storytelling will take place in the Star Chamber which is accessed via stairs. Festive Stories with Father Christmas at Bolsover Castle costs £9.50 per child. For further information, go to https://englishheritage.org.uk Photo: Georgie Scott
3. Ripley
Hop aboard a Santa Special steam train at Midland Railway Centre, Butterley, Ripley and meet the big man and his busy elves. There will be a gift, colouring books and pencils for every child, a miniature bottle of spirits for every adult and a cookie for all adults and children. Pinxton Puppet Show will be performing in a marquee after your ride. Santa Special rides are on selected dates between November 25 and December 24. Tickets start at £16.95 (adult), £13.95 (child) and £4.95 (baby 0-1). Book online at www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk/whats-on/santa-specials-2023 Photo: Midland Railway Centre
4. Chesterfield/Hollingwood.
Father Christmas will swap his sleigh for a tripboat to sail down Chesterfield Canal. Santa Special Cruises will include a present for every child, a mince pie and a drink for every adult in return for a £10 charge. The cruises from Tapton Lock start on November 25 and run on selected days until December 23. Sailings from Hollingwood Hub on various days from December 2 until December 17. Book your tickets on https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk/santa-specials-2023 Photo: Chesterfield Canal Trust