2 . Bolsover

Listen to seasonal stories with Father Christmas at Bolsover Castle on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December. There will be group storytelling sessions and a small gift for each child. On December 17 and December 23 at 9am, there will be a low-key, calm and relaxed session with Santa for neurodivergent and disabled people. The storytelling will take place in the Star Chamber which is accessed via stairs. Festive Stories with Father Christmas at Bolsover Castle costs £9.50 per child. For further information, go to https://englishheritage.org.uk Photo: Georgie Scott