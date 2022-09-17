News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

9 famous people who studied at The University of Sheffield you probably never knew including Eddie Izzard, Dan Walker and astronaut Dr Helen Sharman

Many students will soon be starting their courses at The University of Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 4:45 am

There are many graduates who have gone on to make waves in academia, economics, politics, culture, sport, law and more besides.

Here are 9 prominent individuals who gained a degree from the institution that you probably didn’t know about.

Undefined: readMore

1. Eddie Izzard

Born in France and brought up in Ireland and England, Eddie Izzard studied accountancy at Sheffield University but the entertainer left the course to pursue a career in comedy. Eddie was later awarded an honorary degree and more recently has expressed a desire to stand as an MP in the city.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill

Sheffield-born Olympic gold medal-winning heptathlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill studied psychology at Sheffield University.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

3. Dr Helen Sharman

Sheffield-born scientist and astronaut Dr Helen Sharman, the first Briton in space, studied chemistry at Sheffield University.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

4. Dame Hilary Mantel

Author Hilary Mantel - who was born in Glossop - won the Booker Prize twice for her historical novels Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies. She studied law at Sheffield University.

Photo: Ian West

Photo Sales
Helen SharmanThe University of SheffieldDan WalkerEddie Izzard
Next Page
Page 1 of 3