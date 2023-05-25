News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

9 family attractions and top festivals to check out in Derbyshire

June will be hot, hot, hot with festivals and family events in Derbyshire to look forward to throughout the month.
By Gay Bolton
Published 25th May 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:12 BST

Battling knights, well dressings, cricket, cycling and music are among the things to see and do.

Here’s hoping that the weather will be as hot as the county’s events calendar!

Chesterfield Cycling Festival is on from June 2 to 11 and includes a paced Art Trail Tour which visits local sculptures to a full day out on a 40-mile loop mainly on trails and quiet roads. There will a paced Art Trail Tour which visits interesting local sculptures and rides along the Five Pit Trail and the Trans-Pennine Trail. There will be adapted bikes with inclusive pedals, a Cycle Film Social Evening and bike repair workshops. For more details, go to www.cyclechesterfield.org (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

1. Chesterfield

Chesterfield Cycling Festival is on from June 2 to 11 and includes a paced Art Trail Tour which visits local sculptures to a full day out on a 40-mile loop mainly on trails and quiet roads. There will a paced Art Trail Tour which visits interesting local sculptures and rides along the Five Pit Trail and the Trans-Pennine Trail. There will be adapted bikes with inclusive pedals, a Cycle Film Social Evening and bike repair workshops. For more details, go to www.cyclechesterfield.org (generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock/Monkey Business Images

Photo Sales
June is the biggest month of the year for well dressings with Ashford in the Water, Swanwick, Cressbrook, Over Haddon, Tideswell, Elmton, Youlgrave, Rowsley, Bakewell and Whaley Bridge displaying their petal pictures. For dates and locations, go to www.welldressing.com

2. Well dressings

June is the biggest month of the year for well dressings with Ashford in the Water, Swanwick, Cressbrook, Over Haddon, Tideswell, Elmton, Youlgrave, Rowsley, Bakewell and Whaley Bridge displaying their petal pictures. For dates and locations, go to www.welldressing.com Photo: Paul Robinson

Photo Sales
Trance in the Woods on June 3 in Elvaston Castle Country Park brings top DJs and producers Ferry Corsten, Bryan Kearney and Giuseppe Otoviani among others to Derbyshire. For tickets, go to https://tranceinthewoods.co.uk

3. Elvaston

Trance in the Woods on June 3 in Elvaston Castle Country Park brings top DJs and producers Ferry Corsten, Bryan Kearney and Giuseppe Otoviani among others to Derbyshire. For tickets, go to https://tranceinthewoods.co.uk Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Chesterfield Festival of Cricket will run at Queen's Park from June 11 to 18. Derbyshire will host Yorkshire for five matches.

4. Chesterfield

Chesterfield Festival of Cricket will run at Queen's Park from June 11 to 18. Derbyshire will host Yorkshire for five matches. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Derbyshire