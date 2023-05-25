1 . Chesterfield

Chesterfield Cycling Festival is on from June 2 to 11 and includes a paced Art Trail Tour which visits local sculptures to a full day out on a 40-mile loop mainly on trails and quiet roads. There will a paced Art Trail Tour which visits interesting local sculptures and rides along the Five Pit Trail and the Trans-Pennine Trail. There will be adapted bikes with inclusive pedals, a Cycle Film Social Evening and bike repair workshops. For more details, go to www.cyclechesterfield.org (generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock/Monkey Business Images