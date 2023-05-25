June will be hot, hot, hot with festivals and family events in Derbyshire to look forward to throughout the month.
Battling knights, well dressings, cricket, cycling and music are among the things to see and do.
Here’s hoping that the weather will be as hot as the county’s events calendar!
1. Chesterfield
Chesterfield Cycling Festival is on from June 2 to 11 and includes a paced Art Trail Tour which visits local sculptures to a full day out on a 40-mile loop mainly on trails and quiet roads. There will a paced Art Trail Tour which visits interesting local sculptures and rides along the Five Pit Trail and the Trans-Pennine Trail. There will be adapted bikes with inclusive pedals, a Cycle Film Social Evening and bike repair workshops. For more details, go to www.cyclechesterfield.org (generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock/Monkey Business Images
2. Well dressings
June is the biggest month of the year for well dressings with Ashford in the Water, Swanwick, Cressbrook, Over Haddon, Tideswell, Elmton, Youlgrave, Rowsley, Bakewell and Whaley Bridge displaying their petal pictures. For dates and locations, go to www.welldressing.com Photo: Paul Robinson
3. Elvaston
Trance in the Woods on June 3 in Elvaston Castle Country Park brings top DJs and producers Ferry Corsten, Bryan Kearney and Giuseppe Otoviani among others to Derbyshire. For tickets, go to https://tranceinthewoods.co.uk Photo: Submitted
4. Chesterfield
Chesterfield Festival of Cricket will run at Queen's Park from June 11 to 18. Derbyshire will host Yorkshire for five matches. Photo: Tony Johnson