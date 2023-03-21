With both the ‘Uni of’ and Hallam, Sheffield is renowned for being a university city with thousands of students studying here every year.
And there are many graduates who have gone on to make waves in academia, economics, politics, culture, sport, law and more besides.
Here are 9 prominent individuals who gained a degree from the University of Sheffield that you probably didn’t know about.
1. Dan Walker
BBC Breakfast host and sports journalist Dan Walker studied history at Sheffield University, then took an MA in journalism there. Photo: Jeff Spicer
2. Eddie Izzard
Born in France and brought up in Ireland and England, Eddie Izzard studied accountancy at Sheffield University but the entertainer left the course to pursue a career in comedy. Eddie was later awarded an honorary degree and more recently has expressed a desire to stand as an MP in the city. Photo: Getty Images
3. Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill
Sheffield-born Olympic gold medal-winning heptathlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill studied psychology at Sheffield University. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Dr Helen Sharman
Sheffield-born scientist and astronaut Dr Helen Sharman, the first Briton in space, studied chemistry at Sheffield University. Photo: JPI Media