Are you planning to get fit, take up a new hobby or spend more time with your family in the coming year?
Why not start as you mean to go on by spending your day off on January 1 exploring the activities that Derbyshire has to offer.
Round up your nearest and dearest this bank holiday Monday and resolve to make the first day of 2024 one to remember.
1. Castleton
Fancy a lengthy walk to kick off 2024? A six-hour New Year's Day walk will leave the Cross Street car park, Castleton, at 9.30am, travel along the Limestone Way, through Cave Dale to Mam Tor and the Great Ridge. Walkers will proceed to Lose Hall and onto Old Road before the descent to Castleton. There is a complimentary hot drink en route. Tickets cost £20.24 per person. Book online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-years-day-walk-peak-district-tickets-770899068867 Photo: James Hardisty
2. Heanor
Shipley Country Park at Slack Lane, Heanor is launching its Winter Wildlife Trail on January 1. Track down the clue cards along the one-mile route to help you complete the activity sheet and receive a certificate! The wildlife trail is open until January 7 from 10.30am until 2pm. Entry is £1.50 per child who must be accompanied by an adult. Photo: Submitted
3. Hardwick Hall
Hardwick Hall is open from 10am until 3pm on New Year's Day. Families will be able to enjoy a lantern-lit adventure, immersive festive displays and a winter trail in the Stableyard. Tickets £17 (adult), £8.50 (child), £42.50 (family). Book online at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/hardwick. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Monsal Trail
A 5k Monsal Trail Parkrun will be held on January 1, leaving Hassop Station cafe at 9am. The course is run entirely on trail paths. Children under the age of eleven must be accompanied throughout the event by a parent, guardian or appropriate adult. Photo: Submitted