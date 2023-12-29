1 . Castleton

Fancy a lengthy walk to kick off 2024? A six-hour New Year's Day walk will leave the Cross Street car park, Castleton, at 9.30am, travel along the Limestone Way, through Cave Dale to Mam Tor and the Great Ridge. Walkers will proceed to Lose Hall and onto Old Road before the descent to Castleton. There is a complimentary hot drink en route. Tickets cost £20.24 per person. Book online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-years-day-walk-peak-district-tickets-770899068867 Photo: James Hardisty