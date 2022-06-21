20 pairs of tickets for Derbyshire County Show are up for grabs

The popular event is back at Elvaston Showground after a two-year pause due to the Covid pandemic.

New attractions for this year include Shetland pony racing, giant tortoises, a performance from the lumberjack sports team the Welsh Axemen and the opportunity to walk an alpaca around the showground.

Livestock competitions are a feature of Derbyshire County Show.

Stannage Stunt Team will perform death-defying acts including motorbike jumps, high falls and quad bike stunts in the main ring.

The show will feature all the usual attractions including vintage cars and tractors, craft stalls and floral displays.

Edward Hicklin, chairman of the Derbyshire Agricultural and Horticultural Society, said: “We are really confident that this year we have a brilliant show lining up with more than 1000 animals and 500 different breeds, from bees to bulls, joining us.

“As always the livestock competitions will be keeping their place at the heart of proceedings but there will also be scurry driving demonstrations, a companion dog show – which will be open to the public - and a food fayre featuring hundreds of local suppliers.”

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the 140th show, with interest fuelled by farming programmes such as Amazon Prime’s Clarkson’s Farm, BBC One’s Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure and Channel Five’s Our Yorkshire Farm.

Children are admitted free of charge to the show where there will be plenty of opportunity to learn about animals and the countryside as well as enjoying fairground rides, a climbing wall and ice cream.

Tickets purchased in advance cost £10 for adults and the under 16s is free of charge. Tickets are available online by visiting www.derbyshirecountyshow.org.uk.

