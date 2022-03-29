13 photos to inspire you to visit England's top landmark Hardwick Hall in Derbyshire after watching Netflix drama Bridgerton

And where better to start than at Hardwick Hall which has been voted the UK’s top landmark to visit?

The spectacular Edwardian property was scored on its history, TripAdvisor ratings, Google searches, average entry fee for adults and children, dog friendly and wheelchair access. And it came out on top of 50 landmarks in a survey compiled by card payment provider Paymentsense.

Bess of Hardwick, who commissioned the building of Hardwick Hall, was every bit as colourful as any of the characters in Bridgerton which is set in the Regency era, 200 years after the stately home was erected.

Powerful Bess was one of the richest women in England, second only to the Queen. She married a toyboy two years her junior when she was just 15 and went on to tie the knot with three other suitors.

Entry to Hardwick Hall, garden and park is £16 per adult, £8 per child, £40 per family or £24 for one adult and three children. Book at www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Our photographer Brian Eyre went along to see out what’s on offer….

