Would you family love to see these sights in Chesterfield over the festive period?placeholder image
Would you family love to see these sights in Chesterfield over the festive period?

13 Christmas events and activities in Chesterfield for young and young at heart

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:50 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 13:50 BST
T’is the season for families to enjoy spending time together and there are lots of events and activities happening in Chesterfield.

Visits to Santa, craft workshops, carol singing and much more are on the cards to put a smile on the faces of young and old.

Here is some inspiration for you to plan your Christmas.

If you want to find out more about any of these activities, head over to www.chesterfield.co.uk/christmas

Illustrator Sally Anderson has created a unique festive trail across the town centre, supported by Chesterfield Borough Council. ‘Robin’s Lost Letters’ features 12 festive designs that tell the story of a robin travelling around Chesterfield collecting letters. Each design includes a hidden letter. If you can collect all the letters and spell the secret phrase using the fun trail map, you can claim a beautifully designed wooden bauble. Maps available from all participating businesses  until Thursday, January 6. Complete the trail and claim your wooden bauble from CAWA coffee.

1. Robin's Lost Letters

Illustrator Sally Anderson has created a unique festive trail across the town centre, supported by Chesterfield Borough Council. ‘Robin’s Lost Letters’ features 12 festive designs that tell the story of a robin travelling around Chesterfield collecting letters. Each design includes a hidden letter. If you can collect all the letters and spell the secret phrase using the fun trail map, you can claim a beautifully designed wooden bauble. Maps available from all participating businesses  until Thursday, January 6. Complete the trail and claim your wooden bauble from CAWA coffee. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Santa will be welcoming families on special Chesterfield Canal cruises setting off from Tapton Lock and Hollingwood Hub on selected Saturdays and Sundays in December. Children can spend time with Santa and receive a gift. Book at https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk/santa-special-cruises

2. Santa Special Cruises

Santa will be welcoming families on special Chesterfield Canal cruises setting off from Tapton Lock and Hollingwood Hub on selected Saturdays and Sundays in December. Children can spend time with Santa and receive a gift. Book at https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk/santa-special-cruises Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Santa will be popping to Chesterfield Market to pick up some last-minute gifts ahead of the big day – head along to meet him and get your picture taken with St Nick himself.

3. See Santa at Chesterfield Market

Santa will be popping to Chesterfield Market to pick up some last-minute gifts ahead of the big day – head along to meet him and get your picture taken with St Nick himself. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Visit Santa in his grotto, take part in a magical trail or get creative with the jolly elves in The Christmas Workshop where you can write to Santa, become an elf, decorate a cookie or get festive face paint. There are lots of things to do at Vicar Lane this year, visit their website at www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk for full details. (Generic image: Adobe Stock/Lara)

4. Vicar Lane Christmas

Visit Santa in his grotto, take part in a magical trail or get creative with the jolly elves in The Christmas Workshop where you can write to Santa, become an elf, decorate a cookie or get festive face paint. There are lots of things to do at Vicar Lane this year, visit their website at www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk for full details. (Generic image: Adobe Stock/Lara) Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice