Visits to Santa, craft workshops, carol singing and much more are on the cards to put a smile on the faces of young and old.
Here is some inspiration for you to plan your Christmas.
1. Robin's Lost Letters
Illustrator Sally Anderson has created a unique festive trail across the town centre, supported by Chesterfield Borough Council. ‘Robin’s Lost Letters’ features 12 festive designs that tell the story of a robin travelling around Chesterfield collecting letters. Each design includes a hidden letter. If you can collect all the letters and spell the secret phrase using the fun trail map, you can claim a beautifully designed wooden bauble. Maps available from all participating businesses until Thursday, January 6. Complete the trail and claim your wooden bauble from CAWA coffee. Photo: Submitted
2. Santa Special Cruises
Santa will be welcoming families on special Chesterfield Canal cruises setting off from Tapton Lock and Hollingwood Hub on selected Saturdays and Sundays in December. Children can spend time with Santa and receive a gift. Book at https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk/santa-special-cruises Photo: Submitted
3. See Santa at Chesterfield Market
Santa will be popping to Chesterfield Market to pick up some last-minute gifts ahead of the big day – head along to meet him and get your picture taken with St Nick himself. Photo: Submitted
4. Vicar Lane Christmas
Visit Santa in his grotto, take part in a magical trail or get creative with the jolly elves in The Christmas Workshop where you can write to Santa, become an elf, decorate a cookie or get festive face paint. There are lots of things to do at Vicar Lane this year, visit their website at www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk for full details. (Generic image: Adobe Stock/Lara) Photo: Submitted