1 . Robin's Lost Letters

Illustrator Sally Anderson has created a unique festive trail across the town centre, supported by Chesterfield Borough Council. ‘Robin’s Lost Letters’ features 12 festive designs that tell the story of a robin travelling around Chesterfield collecting letters. Each design includes a hidden letter. If you can collect all the letters and spell the secret phrase using the fun trail map, you can claim a beautifully designed wooden bauble. Maps available from all participating businesses until Thursday, January 6. Complete the trail and claim your wooden bauble from CAWA coffee. Photo: Submitted