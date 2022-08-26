11 Great things to do in Derbyshire this bank holiday weekend

From festivals to a teddy bear’s picnics to a medieval joust, there’s plenty going on to entertain all ages.
Here are a few ideas to whet your appetite.
1. Chesterfield
Party night Bonkers Bingo hits Chesterfield Mecca Bingo on Saturday, August 27, from 9.30am until 1pm. Alongside the bingo games, there will be top tunes and dance-offs with weird and wacky prizes. To book tickets, go to bonkers-bingo.designmynight.com
2. Chatsworth
See this magnificent mermaid sculpture made by the children of Spire Junior School in Chesterfield plus another made by pupils from St Anne’s Primary, Baslow, Stanton in Peak Primary and Rowsley Primary and a third crafted by young adults from Derbyshire Virtual School - all with the help of professional artists - which have been added to the outdoor Burning Man exhibition at Chatsworth. (photo: India Hobson/Haarkon)
3. Barrow Hill
Barrow Hill Roundhouse is finally celebrating its 150th anniversary, after a two-year delay caused by the pandemic. The 150+2 Celebration Gala , running from August 26-28, is inspired by the British Railways-era Open Days which took place at the Roundhouse in the Seventies and Eighties. Visiting locomotives, train rides, children's activities and historical re-enactments of Roundhouse characters will entertain the crowds. For more details, go to www.barrowhill.org.
4. Ilkeston
Stanton Fishing Club at Ilkeston is hosting its open day on Saturday, August 27, offering free tuition, a junior fishing match, a barbecue and a stall selling second-hand fishing tackle. Book a slot for free fishing tuition at the open day by going to www.eventbrite.co.uk
