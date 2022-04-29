11 free and cheap things to do in Derbyshire over the May bank holiday 2022

Please note – while the activities listed in this article are free (or very inexpensive), they may contain amenities that aren’t – so take care.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Belper River Gardens
Belper River Gardens, Mill View, Belper, DE56 1FE. Parking here costs 50p - but beyond that, you can take in the sights that Belper River Gardens has to offer for absolutely nothing.
2. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower Reservoir, High Peak, S33 0AQ. The famous Ladybower Reservoir provides a stunning walking trail - and it's all for free! There is no admission fee.
3. Derwent Gardens
Derwent Gardens, Matlock Dale, Matlock, DE4 3PW. Containing an array of beautiful water features, Derwent Gardens has something for both kids and adults alike.
4. Mam Tor
Mam Tor, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WA. This isn't an activity for the faint of heart (or for those with a hangover), but climbing Mam Tor is an inifintely rewarding experience - and it's free!
