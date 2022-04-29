It costs nothing to go for a kickabout!

11 free and cheap things to do in Derbyshire over the May bank holiday 2022

With the rising cost of living, here’s a few things you can do in Derbyshire over the bank holiday that won’t cost you a thing.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:45 pm

Please note – while the activities listed in this article are free (or very inexpensive), they may contain amenities that aren’t – so take care.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Belper River Gardens

Belper River Gardens, Mill View, Belper, DE56 1FE. Parking here costs 50p - but beyond that, you can take in the sights that Belper River Gardens has to offer for absolutely nothing.

2. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower Reservoir, High Peak, S33 0AQ. The famous Ladybower Reservoir provides a stunning walking trail - and it's all for free! There is no admission fee.

3. Derwent Gardens

Derwent Gardens, Matlock Dale, Matlock, DE4 3PW. Containing an array of beautiful water features, Derwent Gardens has something for both kids and adults alike.

4. Mam Tor

Mam Tor, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WA. This isn't an activity for the faint of heart (or for those with a hangover), but climbing Mam Tor is an inifintely rewarding experience - and it's free!

