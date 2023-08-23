2 . Longshaw

Longshaw Sheepdog Trials are one of the longest-running annual events in Derbyshire and were founded in 1898. This year's event is from August 31 to September 2, with the first run at 7.30am, in the field in front of Longshaw Lodge, near Hathersage. Admission is £5 per person, free parking. ​ Photo: Jason Chadwick