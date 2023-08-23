September means the end of summer and a return to work and school for families.
But there’s still plenty of fun to be had at the weekends, a sure-fire way of blowing away the post-holiday blues.
Here are some of the attractions in Derbyshire coming up during the month.
Tapton Lock Festival, Derbyshire Woodland Festival and Chatsworth Country Fair, clockwise from top, will entertain families throughout September. Photo: Submitted
2. Longshaw
Longshaw Sheepdog Trials are one of the longest-running annual events in Derbyshire and were founded in 1898. This year's event is from August 31 to September 2, with the first run at 7.30am, in the field in front of Longshaw Lodge, near Hathersage. Admission is £5 per person, free parking. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Bolsover
Bolsover town centre will host its monthly artisan market on Saturday, September 2, offering everything from home-made cakes and breads to cards, hand-made flowers and pictures. There are more than 40 stalls to look at with traders open for business from 10am to 3pm. Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Chatsworth
Look out for the JCB Dancing Diggers, cookery demonstrations by Mary Berry and Matt Tebbutt, mounted games, acrobatics and rural crafts at Chatsworth Country Fair in the grounds of Chatsworth House from September 1-3. Book tickets online at www.chatsworth.org. Photo: www.shoot360.co.uk