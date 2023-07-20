10 free activities in Derbyshire to keep your children entertained throughout the summer holiday

Derbyshire parents will be racking their brains on how to keep their children entertained over the long summer holiday without breaking the bank.
The cost of living crisis means families have to balance essential household bills with treats for the kids.
Fortunately, there are activities in Derbyshire that young people can do free of charge.
1. Chesterfield
Chesterfield Queen's Park will host a new festival celebrating childhood, imagination and play on July 29 and 30, from 10am to 4pm. A silent disco tour, interactive game zone, comedy club, circus, tie-dye workshops and face painting are among the attractions. Chesterfield Children's Festival is organised by Junction Arts. Photo: Destination Chesterfield/Stephen Wright
2. Cromford
Cromford Mills is hosting an adventure weekend from August 26 to 28 with free activities for children of all ages including kayaking and climbing. (Generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock
3. Chesterfield
The Spireites Summer Girls Football Festival is aimed at females aged 12 to 16 years and takes place at Queen's Park, Chesterfield on Mondays until August 14, from 9.30am to 2pm, on a first come first served basis. (Generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock
4. Castleton
There's nothing like a good hike up a Derbyshire hillside to burn off excess energy. Mam Tor's steep 500m climb may not be for the faint-hearted but you'll be rewarded by breath-taking views of the Hope Valley. Photo: Jason Chadwick