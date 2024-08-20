From seaside fun to water fights, knights in battle to a teddy bears picnic, there’s lots to see and do throughout the long weekend.
Here are a few suggestions….
1. Bank holiday activities
Watch strongmen in Matlock, take your teddy on a tram ride or see European gull screech champion Cooper Wallace from Chesterfield at Barrow Hill. Photo: Submitted
2. The Great Water Fight
Have a splashing time with your family and friends at The Great Water Fight in Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield on Saturday, August 24, between 1pm and 3pm. There will be a fun and safe zone for water warriors under 13 years and a competitive zone for epic water battles for participants aged over 13+ years. Water pistols only at this event which is organised by Chesterfield Round Table (generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock
3. Legendary joust
Fearless knights and their magnificent horses will charge at each other at full speed in an unforgettable display of chivalry and sheer courage at Bolsover Castle from August 24 to 26, 10am to 5pm. Standard tickets £21.50 adult, £19.20 students/over 65 (valid ID required on entry), £13.10 (child), £56.10 family (two adults and up to three children), £34.60 group (one adult and up to three children). Book online at www.english-heritage.org.uk Photo: English Heritage Trust/Chris Boulton
4. Calow Gala
Families can have stacks of fun at Calow Gala on the recreation ground off Oaks Farm Lane, Calow on bank holiday Monday, August 25. Watch a tug of war between the Anvil and White Hart pub teams, take part in school sports day activities including three-legged race, egg and spoon, sack race, skipping and space hopper, enjoy pony rides and small funfair rides, listen to live music from Nine Lives, Sammy Murdock, Little Rock and Larissa Wellington. Browse the 80 stalls, look at tractor displays and try your luck on the tombola, raffles and wine and water games. Admission is free to the gala which runs from 10am to 5pm. Photo: Submitted
