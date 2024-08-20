4 . Calow Gala

Families can have stacks of fun at Calow Gala on the recreation ground off Oaks Farm Lane, Calow on bank holiday Monday, August 25. Watch a tug of war between the Anvil and White Hart pub teams, take part in school sports day activities including three-legged race, egg and spoon, sack race, skipping and space hopper, enjoy pony rides and small funfair rides, listen to live music from Nine Lives, Sammy Murdock, Little Rock and Larissa Wellington. Browse the 80 stalls, look at tractor displays and try your luck on the tombola, raffles and wine and water games. Admission is free to the gala which runs from 10am to 5pm. Photo: Submitted