4 . Cromford

Matlock Rugby Club is hosting a musical fireworks show and light display at Cromford Meadows on November 4. The event, which runs from 5pm until 11pm, will include a children's firework show, fairground rides, live music, barbecue, food and drink stalls. Early bird tickets are now on sale, priced £10 for adults and 16 years and over, £5 for 6 to 16 years, £25 for a family of two adults and two children, with free admission for children 5 years and under. Book at www.matlockfireworks.com/book-tickets-now Photo: Adobe Stock