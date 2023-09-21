Firework displays promise a sparkling night full of magical fun for families around Derbyshire.
Colourful rays and a crackling bonfire are the perfect autumn combination to bring a community together on a dark, cold evening.
Here’s our handy guide to Bonfire Night displays throughout the county in October and November.
2. Chesterfield
Chesterfield's big firework display will be at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor on Friday, November 3. The fireworks display will begin at 7pm. Live entertainment will be laid on from 5.30pm and after the fireworks. There will also be fairground rides and food vendors. Admission £3, children under five admitted free. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council
3. Chatsworth
Chatsworth House will be hosting firework displays in its grounds on October 27 and 28 from 6pm to 9.30pm. There will be an early display for young children at 7.45pm and the main display at 8.30pm. The dates are close to Halloween so expect some spooky fun and music. Tickets cost £19 adult, £13.50 child (age 4–16 inclusive); book online at www.chatsworth.org. Photo: Submitted
4. Cromford
Matlock Rugby Club is hosting a musical fireworks show and light display at Cromford Meadows on November 4. The event, which runs from 5pm until 11pm, will include a children's firework show, fairground rides, live music, barbecue, food and drink stalls. Early bird tickets are now on sale, priced £10 for adults and 16 years and over, £5 for 6 to 16 years, £25 for a family of two adults and two children, with free admission for children 5 years and under. Book at www.matlockfireworks.com/book-tickets-now Photo: Adobe Stock