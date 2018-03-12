Lipstick On Your Collar lets the good times rock 'n' roll

Take a fun-filled musical journey through the hits of the Fifties and Sxities in the music show Lipstick On Your Collar.

From the birth of rock ‘n’ roll through to the beat group sounds, expect tight harmonies, excellent vocals and plenty of dancing in the aisles.

Lipstick on Your Collar is at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on March 24.

The show, which rolls into Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on March 24, includes hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Sandi Shaw and many more musical legends.

Taking inspiration from the iconic fashion and style of the time and performed by a full live band, the two hour show will take audiences on a fun-filled musical journey through the years from Rock Around The Clock and the birth of rock ‘n’ roll in 1955, through to the Beatles and the resulting British Invasion in 1964, with accompanying nostalgic video footage throughout.

Lead singer Nicola Seeking-Smith said: “We’re really excited to be bringing Lipstick on Your Collar to Chesterfield; Our band contains some of the country’s top musicians and singers, all of whom are massive fans of the era so we’re extremely proud of the show. The 50s and 60s are such an iconic period of time and we hope that our portrayal of this fantastic music will have people singing along and dancing in the aisles!”

Tickets cost £22.50 each and are available to buy online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345 222.