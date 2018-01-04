Damian ensures Lyceum has another hit on its hands

Comedian Damian Williams is celebrating his 10th year starring in panto at Sheffield’s Lyceum.

Not that you couldn’t guess from the running jokes referencing the milestone throughout this year’s production, Mother Goose.

Again Damian provides the laughs as “the fat man in a dress”, playing the title character, who becomes obsessed with looking beautiful, before being brought back down to earth by her loving family.

In truth, the plot is weak, but this is panto and no one cares.

Mother Goose is bright, loud and, above all, incredibly funny.

All the traditional elements are there – songs, dances, a baddy in Demon Vanity, played by Benidorm’s Jake Canuso, and lots and lots of laughs and silliness.

CBeebies star Andy Day and Dylan Craig are great as the Goose sons, Billy and Charlie, while Cara Dudgeon is brill as Jill and Apple Tree House star Lisa Davina Phillips provides a lot of laughs as Fairy Goodfeather.

But at the heart of everything is Damian, who, after a decade, it’s fair to say, is the Lyceum panto.

He holds it all together – quick-witted, self-deprecating and, above all, hilarious. This is a man who once swung across the stage on a wrecking ball in just a big pair of pants - clearly a man who will do anything for a giggle.

And the good news is, he is set to return next year as well.

The press night ended with a deserved presentation to Damian from the Evolution Productions team behind the show, led by director Paul Hendy, and a well deserved standing ovation for the main main from the packed auditorium.

Catch the Damian Williams show, better known as Mother Goose, at The Lyceum, Sheffield, until Sunday, January 7. See sheffieldtheatres.co.uk