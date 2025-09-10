The Traitors fans say the show was ‘robbed’ at the NTAs 😱

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors fans are not happy with the results of the NTA awards.

The hit BBC show missed out on best reality show.

Instead the public voted for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Fans of The Traitors have been left fuming after it missed out on winning a National Television Award. The public have had their say and the gong for best reality show went to I’m a Celebrity instead.

It should perhaps not have been a surprise as viewers of the ITV hit are used to voting. Whereas the Traitors is not a show where audiences have to phone in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow all the action from the National Television Awards tonight (September 10) here. It includes an updating list of all the awards.

The Traitors fans say show was ‘robbed’ at NTAs

First look at Celebrity Traitors with Claudia Winkleman | BBC

Following the announcement that I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here had won best reality series, fans were quick to take to social media to vent at the result.

One wrote: “The Traitors was robbed.” Another added: “How did The Traitors not win?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An angry viewer said: “I’m a Celeb winning over The Traitors is actually the embodiment of everything wrong with this floating piece of rock we live on.”

Even a fellow reality star chimed in, Atholl from season two of ITV’s Fortune Hotel wrote: “How on earth did I’m a Celebrity beat The Traitors?”

How to watch The National Television Awards at home?

The NTAs have called ITV/ STV home since its debut 30 years ago and once again will be live on the channels tonight (September 10).

Viewers can tune in on ITV1/ STV, depending on which part of the country they are watching from. It will also be live on ITVX/ STV Player and can be caught on demand, if you are unable to watch it as it happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time will The National Television Awards end?

Coverage is set to start at 8pm this evening, it has been confirmed. The ceremony is due to run for approximately two and half hours, including adverts. It is expected to finish at around 10.30pm.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.