The Great British Sewing Bee is back for another series on the BBC 🧵

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for series 11.

A former host has returned after taking a year’s break from the show.

But who are the judges and contestants this year?

Grab your needles and measuring tools as the latest season of The Great British Sewing Bee continues in a matter of hours. The 11th series kicked off last week and it is almost time for another episode.

First debuting back in 2013, the show has become a firm fixture on the BBC and a fan favourite. There has been a change of presenters once again - after one of the stars of the series had to take a break in 2024.

But who are the judges and contestants for series 11? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is the host for The Great British Sewing Bee series 11?

The Great British Sewing Bee presenters Sara Pascoe, Esme Young and Patrick Grant. (Pic credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

After taking last year off, Sara Pascoe is back to host the latest season of the popular BBC competition show. She had previously been on hosting duty for series eight and nine.

Sara stepped away from season 10 because she was on maternity leave - but she is back once again for the 2025 edition. She is one of four people to have hosted the show since it premiered back in 2013.

Claudia Winkleman was the host for the first four seasons between 2013 and 2016. The show took a three year hiatus and then returned in 2019 with comedian Joe Lycett as the presenter.

He hosted the show in series six and seven, before Sara Pascoe took over from series eight. She returned for series nine and then took a year off, before coming back to present series 11.

The 10th season of The Great British Sewing Bee was hosted by Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who stepped in to cover while Sara Pascoe was on maternity leave. He is best known for playing Mike Cooper in Ghosts - as well as being Dean in Stath Lets Flats.

Where is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

For its 11th series, the show has once again returned to Sunny Bank Mills for filming. It is a former textile mill located in Farsley, Leeds and dates back to the 19th century.

First opened in 1829, it remained a working mill until 2008. It has been the filming location of The Great British Sewing Bee since series eight back in 2022.

Who are the judges on The Great British Sewing Bee?

The dynamic duo of Patrick Grant and Esme Young are back to host the BBC series once again. They will be casting their well-trained eyes over the work of another batch of contestants.

Patrick has been a judge since the show began all the way back in 2013. He has previously been the director of bespoke tailors Norton & Sons of Savile Row and currently is the director of Community Clothing.

Esme Young joined The Great British Sewing Bee in series 4, replacing original judge May Martin. She is known for co-founding Swanky Modes in the 1970s and has also worked as a costume designer for films like The Beach, Bridget Jones' Diary, Romeo & Juliet and Trainspotting.

Full list of contestants in The Great British Sewing Bee series 11

The cast for the season has been confirmed. It includes:

Caz, 59, retired - Staffordshire

Dan, 37, stage performer - Durham

Gaynor, 72, retired office manager - Port Talbot

Glendora, 59, bus driver - Luton

Jessica 'Jess', 33, head of communications - London

Kit, 24, digital marketeer - Manchester

Novello, 66, business owner and magistrate - London

Órla, 19, cafe worker/ student - Inverness

Peter, 45, senior pre-construction manager - Devon

Saffie, 32, lecturer - London

Stuart, 53, premises manager - Herefordshire

Yasmin, 30, scientist - Gateshead

Who has left The Great British Sewing Bee so far?

The first week didn’t see any of the contestants leave - due to Glendora missing the final challenge because of illness, the decision was made not to eliminate anyone. Fingers crossed that Glendora will be well enough to return for episode two tonight (July 22).

While an elimination did not take place, Peter won garment of the week in the opening episode last Tuesday (July 15).

What to expect from The Great British Sewing Bee tonight?

The show will be back on at 9pm today (July 22) on BBC One. The episode is scheduled to run for an hour and will finish at approximately 10pm.

The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “First, the sewers take on a technical pattern challenge, constructing a seven-panel cap, while, before they give new life to unwanted cycling gear, turning it into stylish new garments.

“Finally, in the made to measure, the sewers must create an athleisure outfit - something practical enough for the gym, but stylish enough for a coffee shop.”

