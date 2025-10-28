Who is the favourite to win The Great British Bake Off? Latest odds for series 16

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 14:07 GMT

The Great British Bake Off has a clear frontrunner to win series 16 👀🍰📺

The Great British Bake Off is just seven days away from crowning its series 16 winner. Baring any major disasters, a clear favourite is expected to become the latest champion.

The four remaining amateurs will return to the tent for the 2025 semi-final in just a few hours. Only three spots are up for grabs in next week’s grand finale, so there will be another hard goodbye this evening.

Viewers who have been watching week-by-week will not be surprised by who is the favourite to win the whole competition. There has been a clear frontrunner for a while and they are backed to go all the way.

Gambling.com has revealed the latest odds prior to tonight’s (October 28) semi-final. See who is the favourite to win before Patisserie Week.

Learn what challenges you can expect to see in the 2025 semi-final - as stern tests are set by the judges. Plus remind yourself of the start time for the latest episode.

Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2.

1. Hassan - eliminated

Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Leighton was the second baker to leave the tent. He departed in biscuit week.

2. Leighton - eliminated

Leighton was the second baker to leave the tent. He departed in biscuit week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Despite her best efforts in the showstopper, Pui Man's time in the bake off tent came to an end in week three. She was eliminated during bread week.

3. Pui Man - eliminated

Despite her best efforts in the showstopper, Pui Man's time in the bake off tent came to an end in week three. She was eliminated during bread week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Jessika was labelled an 'immediate icon' by viewers during episode one. However, her time in the GBBO tent came to a premature end in Back-to-School week. She was eliminated in week four.

4. Jessika - eliminated

Jessika was labelled an 'immediate icon' by viewers during episode one. However, her time in the GBBO tent came to a premature end in Back-to-School week. She was eliminated in week four. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

